Did Deadpool & Wolverine Just Poke Fun at Marvel’s Blade Reboot Problems?

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters, and the movie doesn’t hold back when it comes to poking fun at all things Marvel. The movie features a lot of jokes about past Marvel projects, but even future films aren’t safe from the Merc with the Mouth. The road to the MCU’s version of Blade hasn’t exactly been smooth. The project was first announced five years ago with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali set to star as the titular hero. Bassam Tariq was originally signed on to direct the film with Stacy Osei-Kuffour penning the script, but they exited two months before production was initially supposed to begin. Then, Yann Demange stepped in as director while Michael Green was hired as the screenwriter, but it was announced in June that Demange had also left the project. Here’s how Deadpool & Wolverine seemingly poked fun at Marvel Studios’ Blade…

Warning: Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine ahead… One of the biggest surprises of the threequel was a cameo appearance by Wesley Snipes as Blade. Snipes first played the character in Blade in 1998 before returning to the role in Blade II in 2002 and Blade: Trinity in 2004. Snipes got in a few fun quips in the film, including the famous “ice skate uphill” line. However, one joke seemed to be a reference to the MCU’s Blade. At one point, Snipes’ character proclaims he’s the only Blade to which Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool looks into the camera.

Depending on when this was filmed, the look could have been Deadpool acknowledging that more Blade is coming and that Snipes’ character is wrong to proclaim he’s the only one. However, considering it’s been five years since Marvel Studios announced Blade, it feels like the movie is saying, “At this point, Snipes might end up being the only Blade.” Either way, it was fun to see Snipes back in action as the character.

Wesley Snipes Addresses Blade Return:

Blade: Trinity

After making his triumphant return as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine, Snipes spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his big cameo.

“Over the years, we’ve had very interesting conversations, some of them very substantive and some of them not,” Snipes shared. “So I kind of resided that I was moving on from them, which is okay. I did three of them, and I thought they turned out pretty good. Not so bad… So we move on to other things, and bigger and better things, as well.”

“I did not think it was possible,” Snipes added of his Marvel return. “I didn’t think we would be able to pull it off. I didn’t think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it – also because they had Mahershala [Ali] cast for the next upcoming version of it … I thought it didn’t make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, ‘Okay, I got to take this call. Let’s see what this is about,’” he explained. “He told me the idea… They said ‘yes’ and ‘it’s a go.’ ‘If you’re in, we’re in.’ Here we are.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.