Did Ryan Reynolds Just Tease A New Deadpool Holiday Special?

Ryan Reynolds posted a new clip of himself in his Deadpool suit on his Instagram Story on Thursday, with a festive twist. The video was shrunken down and difficult to make out, but it showed Reynolds talking to the camera on a film set and turning to give a glimpse of a sleigh. Fans quickly related this to Reynolds’ post about being back in costume in October, and speculated that there may be a Deadpool holiday special on the way.

Reynolds’ new video this week was covered with a Christmas-themed filter, and there was no sound because the Christmas song “Oh What a World” by Rufus Wainwright was playing instead. It seemed like the details had been intentionally obscured, indicating that Reynolds was trying to tease something while hiding the details. After the heavily-teased release of Once Upon a Deadpool around Christmas in 2018, it’s natural to speculate that a similar re-cut of Deadpool & Wolverine is coming now.

Fans have been watching Reynolds’ Instagram closely since October when he posted a photo of himself with his co-star Leslie Uggams on the set from Deadpool & Wolverine. He left no doubt that it was a new picture, writing: “That was fun today” and: “Got to see the gorgeous, legendary, one and only, @leslieuggams1.”

Even then, the leading guess was a new edition of Deadpool & Wolverine, just like last time. Once Upon a Deadpool was made up mostly of footage from Deadpool 2, but with the gore and language toned down to grant it a PG-13 rating. The movie also had new scenes via a new framing device – it showed Deadpool telling the story of the movie to actor Fred Savage, in a parody of The Princess Bride.

Twice Upon a Deadpool?

If that is the plan, the timeline is already a bit different. In 2018, Marvel Studios announced a new Deadpool theatrical release in October, and locked in a release date in November. On the other hand, the film industry has changed a lot since then – mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic – so saving the surprise a bit longer might make more sense. The nature of Deadpool & Wolverine might be a factor as well – the franchise now has a greater bearing on the MCU as a whole.

Whatever Reynolds has coming, it’s clear he’ll let us know as soon as he can. In the meantime, all three Deadpool movies are streaming now on Disney+, along with Once Upon a Deadpool.