Director Jon Watts Addresses If He’s Returning for Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man: Far From Home will officially close out Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it debuts later this year, but some are already looking to the future, including what is in store for Spidey in an all but assured sequel. Director Jon Watts, who directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, returned for Far From Home, and if those promising trailers for the sequel are any indication, fans will definitely want him back for a third go-round with the character (via ComicBookMovie). So, is that in the cards?

That’s what Total Film asked Watts in a new interview, and if he doesn’t happen to return it won’t be for lack of ideas “He’s such a relatable character,” Watts said. “I’ve never had a problem coming up with something new for Peter Parker to do, because I could watch Peter Parker do anything.”

Watts admits that he’s given thought to the possibility of a third film, but he tries to make sure that the current film is the priority. “It’s always at the back of my mind, but I try to stay focused on one movie at a time,” Watts said.

It makes sense to keep that mentality as if you don’t deliver on this film a third film may never happen, though we’re pretty sure for Watts and Spidey the opportunity will be there if he wants it.

Far From Home will put Spidey against elementals and (presumably) Mysterio, and in Homecoming he took on the Vulture and a version of the Shocker. Thankfully he has one of the best villain rosters around, but Venom has definitely come up quite a bit when a third film becomes the topic. Tom Holland knows it too, as when asked about the future he said he was “excited” for it, but when asked about a specific villain he said “I know you want me to say Venom! That’s who you want me to say!”

“I don’t know. Honestly, that’s way above my level,” Holland said. “I just fight whoever they put in front of me…”

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see, but we would definitely love to see that matchup happen before the current cast and team depart the franchise.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd