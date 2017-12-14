Marvel

Internet Reacts To Disney Buying Fox Assets

The deal between 21st Century Fox and The Walt Disney Company has officially gone through, bringing ownership of characters like the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool to the House of Mouse.

Another big asset involved in this deal is Disney acquiring the rights to the original versions of Star Wars, leading to the potential for an official release of the pre-Special Edition versions of the films.

One of the biggest issues fans have taken with the current slate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the desire to have some of the publisher’s biggest characters glaringly absent from that universe, which this deal can alter forever. It’s exciting to think that we can see Captain America standing alongside Wolverine at some point in the future, igniting joy in many of us.

A drawback to the whole deal, however, is it represents two major entertainment companies colliding, potentially leading to a massive monopoly over the entertainment industry.

The internet voiced their concerns about the subject, reflecting these diverse opinions of the situation.

