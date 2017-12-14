Internet Reacts To Disney Buying Fox Assets

The deal between 21st Century Fox and The Walt Disney Company has officially gone through, bringing ownership of characters like the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool to the House of Mouse.

Another big asset involved in this deal is Disney acquiring the rights to the original versions of Star Wars, leading to the potential for an official release of the pre-Special Edition versions of the films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the biggest issues fans have taken with the current slate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the desire to have some of the publisher’s biggest characters glaringly absent from that universe, which this deal can alter forever. It’s exciting to think that we can see Captain America standing alongside Wolverine at some point in the future, igniting joy in many of us.

A drawback to the whole deal, however, is it represents two major entertainment companies colliding, potentially leading to a massive monopoly over the entertainment industry.

The internet voiced their concerns about the subject, reflecting these diverse opinions of the situation.

Disney after buying Fox pic.twitter.com/8LyXSvNKeW — Servan GV (@servanmalaga) December 14, 2017

Disney and Fox, sitting in a tree –

G-A-L-A-C-T-U



er…



-S pic.twitter.com/O1TLOCnAR0 — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) December 14, 2017

Before and after Fox/Disney deal. pic.twitter.com/haE5rqCgpf — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) December 14, 2017

It’s official: Disney owns most of 21st Century Fox … and now controls like half of ALL movies? pic.twitter.com/wSkODJOha9 — Blake Northcott™ ⭐️ (@BlakeNorthcott) December 14, 2017

In classic Russo Brothers fashion, it turns out they were accounting for Disney acquiring Fox the whole time! Here’s what the Wakanda scene in Infinity War REALLY looks like: pic.twitter.com/ldwOvowfIw — kev kringle (@AwestruckVox) December 14, 2017

Disney announces it has reached a deal to acquire 21st Century Fox, as predicted by a Simpsons episode that first aired on November 8, 1998. pic.twitter.com/EGht57fwwz — Aditya Kumar (@adityaeddy) December 14, 2017

Simpsons say “hi” to Mickey with respect (he’s a lot older than we are) pic.twitter.com/bD6wTZebas — james l. brooks (@canyonjim) December 14, 2017

the year is 2025. disney has just released alien vs predator vs marvel vs star wars. disneyland is an open air maximum security prison. there is only one channel where propagandized news is read by the disembodied voice of goofy. pic.twitter.com/ePGldUpoJj — Peтer Ɓ. Pαrĸer (@Spider_Man_616) December 14, 2017

Y’all are missing the bigger picture in the Fox/Disney merger pic.twitter.com/Wu1YgSI5t0 — Benjamin Birdie (@BenjaminBirdie) December 14, 2017

