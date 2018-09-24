Disney CEO Confirms Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Is Taking Over the X-Men Franchise

With the Disney and 21st Century Fox deal on its way to becoming reality, Disney CEO Bob Iger cleared up a thing or two about the plan moving forward, and it definitely features Kevin Feige in a leadership position.

Iger spoke to THR about a variety of topics related to Disney, and that includes the plan going forward for the 20th Century Fox Marvel properties. Those properties include X-Men and Fantastic Four, and at one point Iger was asked if Marvel would absorb the X-Men franchise and if Feige would be overseeing it.

“I think it only makes sense,” Iger said. “I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

That was followed up with a proposition of “so Deadpool could become an Avenger?”

“Kevin’s got a lot of ideas,” Iger said. “I’m not suggesting that’s one of them. But who knows?”

Iger also addressed how they plan to integrate all the new talent coming over from 20th Century Fox:

“Very good question. We’re going to take the best people from both companies and that’s who’s gonna basically be on the playing field for us. Meaning, talent will prevail. Fox Searchlight is a great example. You look at FX, NatGeo. Yeah, you’re buying libraries and brands, but you’re also buying the people. I’m not gonna talk about specific people right now except to say that I’ve met with virtually the entire senior management team at Fox and I’m not only fully engaged with them on what the possibilities for them might be but I’m excited about the prospects.”

Odds are we won’t actually see most of these changes until well into 2019 and beyond, as the deal isn’t even expected to finalize for a while. Still, we can’t help but dream of a scene where the X-Men meet the Avengers, and we’re sure other fans feel the same way.

