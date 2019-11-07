Disney CEO Says the Avengers Will Continue in the MCU

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue to expand the franchise with new movies and series, spreading the love from movie theaters to the upcoming Disney+ streaming service. But the focus will be on new characters including Shang-Chi, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, the Eternals, and many more. So fans might be confused about the future of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, especially after the harrowing events of Avengers: Endgame saw the demise of Black Widow and Iron Man, as well as the retirement of Captain America. But this doesn’t mean it is the end of the Avengers…

Disney Chairman Bob Iger spoke with investors for an earnings call and addressed the “post-Avengers” world though he made it clear that these characters would continue to have a presence in future Marvel Studios projects.

“In Marvel’s case, I’m calling it the post-Avengers world, it doesn’t mean there aren’t films being made with characters from the Avengers,” Iger explained. “In fact, we have Black Widow coming out, in fiscal ’20, and a Thor 4 movie in the works, and I can go on and on. We also are mining other characters like Eternals.”

Black Widow is getting her first solo film, and it will be a post-humous storyline that dives into the character’s past, although it’s possible for a resurrection in the future. Odinson will also return for a fourth solo movie in Thor: Love and Thunder, set to premiere in two years time. And it’s possible that Hulk will have a presence in the Disney+ series She-Hulk, which features Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters.

There’s also upcoming shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which could help develop a new core of Avengers now that some of the original heroes have exited the franchise.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is not worried about losing any momentum in the wake of these major exits from the films, as he’s currently focused on increasing the profile of the upcoming Disney+ shows.

“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually,” Feige explained to CNN. “And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.“

Black Widow is set to premiere on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Disney+’s She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel don’t have release dates, nor does the cinematic reboot of Blade.