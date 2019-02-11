Disney Celebrates Chinese New Year with Posters for ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Toy Story 4’ and More

Disney is ringing in Chinese New Year with seven new Chinese posters for its prolific 2019 slate.

The posters feature Chinese spins on Captain Marvel (March 8), Dumbo (March 29), Aladdin (May 24), Avengers: Endgame (April 26), Toy Story 4 (June 21), The Lion King (July 19) and Frozen 2 (November 22).

Disney in 2019 could top its record-breaking 2018, where it earned $7.33 billion globally on the backs of billion-plus grossers Black Panther and Incredibles 2, $2 billion grosser Avengers: Infinity War, the highest-grossing superhero movie in history and the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time.

2018 had the second-biggest performance for any studio in history, taking second behind only Disney’s own $7.61 billion record achieved in 2016. Its domestic box office in 2018 set a new record at $3.09 billion, up from $3 billion in 2016.

The studio on Sunday debuted new looks at Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Toy Story 4 during the Super Bowl, and is expected to premiere the first footage from December’s Star Wars: Episode IX during Chicago’s Star Wars Celebration in April.

Captain Marvel

Dumbo

Avengers: Endgame

Aladdin

Toy Story 4

The Lion King

Frozen 2