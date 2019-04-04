CinemaCon 2019: Disney Presents ‘X-Men’, ‘Avengers’, and More

Disney launched its presentation with a sizzle reel of its films, dating back to Iron Man, and including Fox properties like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. It lead to footage from upcoming films such as Avengers: Endgame, Dark Phoenix, Aladdin, and more. Fox Searchlight Pictures and 20th Century Fox logos are included on the end of the reel with Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios and more.

Alan Horn, chairman of Disney Studios, took the stage. “Disney and Fox combined,” Horn said. “We are truly excited because we believe that together we will be more than the sum of our parts. It’s just an unbelievable collection…coming from bold visionary filmmakers…” He takes a look back at the successful 2018 movies from both Disney and Fox from the past year.

“You’ll be seeing more of Deadpool in the years ahead,” Horn said with a photo of Ryan Reynolds’ tweet regarding Deadpool joining the Disney family showing on the screen behind him.

Cathleen Taff, President of Distribution, took the stage. “The biggest news in the history of news is welcoming the Fox team to Disney,” Taff said. A photo of Disney, Walt Disney Studios Animation, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th CEntury Fox, Fox Searchlight, and Blue Sky is behind her on the Coloseum’s screen.

The upcoming release slate includes Captain Marvel, Dumbo, Penguins, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Artemis Fowl, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Frozen II, and Star Wars: Episode IX. Adding the Fox movies, and the slate includes Breakthrough, Tolkien, Dark Phoeeix, New Mutants, Stuber, Woman in the Window, Ford v Ferrari, Racing Rain, and Call of the Wild.

“21 films in the making, that of course, is Avengers: Endgame,” Taff said. “Those 21 films, which together have grossed over 18.5 billion dollars worldwide, have charted a course to a cinematic universe that has no equal…Many of our beloved heroes simply vanished. What happens next? It’s clearly the question on everybody’s mind.” They showed a never before seen look at Endgame.

Captain Marvel is ready to leave the Avengers facility “to kill Thanos” at the top of the clip. Black Widow wants to work as a team but Captain Marvel has a cocky attitude, claiming Thanos has never faced someone as powerful as her. Captain America realizes “up there” is more her territory but thinks they should work together. She might know people who know where Thanos is but doesn’t know him herself.

Nebula explains Carol need not bother with a search. She knows where Thanos is.

Cut ahead, Nebula goes on about how Thanos made her want to please him, even when she was disassembled, failing, and in pain. His answer to where they would go when his plan was complete would always be “The Garden.”

A hologram comes up — Rocket Raccoon shows that two days ago a similar event to the one that occurred on Earth happened on another planet. He used the Stones again. Captain Marvel wants to use the Stones to bring everyone back and undo Thanos snapping his fingers. Black Widow wants to try. Bruce Banner is hesitant.

Captain Marvel says “because before you didn’t have me” is the reason they failed to defeat Thanos the first time.

“Hey, new girl, everybody in this room is about that super hero life, if you don’t mind me asking, where the hell were you before all of this?” Rhodes asks Carol. She says she was helping other planets which, unfortunately, didn’t have the Avengers. Thor steps to Carol and summons Stormbreaker. She doesn’t flinch.

“I like this one,” Thor says.

Cut ahead, again. “Let’s go get this son of a bitch,” Captain America says.

The Endgame logo plays. The Benetar ship is then seen heading into space. All of the Avengers except Tony are onboard. Black Widow, Cap, and Rhodey have never been to space, to Rocket’s dismay, requesting none of them throw up in his ship. They approach a jump, Cap watches the vibrant colors go by, and the ship speeds off.

Fox then takes over, promising to look for their next big franchises, along with films such as Bohemian Rhapsody, The Martian, and The Greatest Showman. They will continue to work hard and take risks. In June, Dark Phoenix will arrive as “the final chapter” of the X-Men franchise. It’s a “dramatic finale worthy of its predecessors Logan and Days of Future Past.”

A clip from Dark Phoenix plays. In it, Charles Xavier tells the people of NASA that help is on the way. A team heads up to space. Nightcrawler and Jean use their powers to retrieve the astronauts but Jean gets left behind and takes on the Phoenix Force. Xavier’s school gossips about it. She should be dead. Jean is tempted. They realize she is changing. She starts to lose control but says, “it feels good.” Charles realizes Jean will kill them all. A fight ensues in what looks like a prison. Magneto brings a whole subway train through the mansion’s door. Jean shuts him down with her powers. Fire flies and she is all powerful.

“It’s the perfect sendoff for our X-Men team,” the Fox executive said.

Next up is Stuber, Dave Bautista’s next movie. In the trailer, he is a police officer forcing an Uber driver to escort him as he hunts dangerous criminals, and encourages the driver to shoot them if it gets dangerous. He does. The driver gets involved with action scenes. He starts to talk about it with women. He feels cool. It’s a funny, action-packed movie and unexpected buddy comedy.

Next is James Mangold’s Ford v. Ferrari which plays a trailer before Sean Bailey of Disney takes the stage to discuss Disney’s slate.

“We hit the jackpot with Will Smith as the Genie who piut an all new, very fun spin on this role,” Bailey said. There will be new songs, including, “Speechless,” for Jasmine.

A clip from Aladdin plays. In it, the oil lamp in the cave is shown as the request for it to be retrieved is narrating. Abu wants to touch treasures but Aladdin reminds him they are not to touch anything here. Aladdin climbs up the rock to find the lamp. Abu instinctively catches a falling gem. The entire cave starts to collapse and the Magic Carpet catches theme. Aladdin rubs the lamp and slowly the Genie emerges like a blue tornado. “Oh, gerat one who summons me, terrible one who commands me, I stand by my oath loyalty to wishes three!” he says in a deep voice. He is just kidding though. He make the monkey play the jumps and bursts out in song. The scene turns into a wonderfully choreographed and animated dance number where Genie transforms, grows, shrinks, goes in and out of the lamp. He sends Aladdin to imaginary locations like amazing dinners, he multiplies himself, and sings “You ain’t never had a friend like me!” It’s a colorful, extravagant music video of sorts. Aladdin ends up dancing on puppet strings manipulated by the Genie, then Genie doe some circus tricks, dance moves, and sends the Magic Carpet in circles before breaking into a beatbox. He zips around, puts them both on a couch, appears again behind them five times over and adds background tone to the song. He explains himself and introduces himself through the song. They burst into a secret handshake of sorts before becoming synchronized in their dance moves. As the camera pulls out, fireworks,giraffes, elephants, and all sorts of extravagant colors and animals are in the cave. Cut to the village, Jasmine and Aladdin are developing their relationship, dancing, he asks her to trust him and get on the Magic Carpet. Chases ensue, action flashes by, and it’s all very colorful.

Next is Jon Favreau’s The Lion King. Footage sees Mufasa sleeping and getting woken up by an enthusiastic and relentless Simba. Sirabi tells him, “Your son’s awake.” They emerge from their cave near Pride Rock. Simba is eager to learn from his father. His father, however, heads to the top of a rock to let out a roar. “Dad? I’m not supposed to go up here,” Simba says .”

Look Simba,” Mufasa says. “Everything the light touches is our Kingdom…One day Simba, the sun wil set on my time here, and rise with you as the new king.”

“All of this will belong to me?”

“It belongs to no one but it will be yours to protect.

“Everything the light touches?…And beyond those shadows?”

“You must not go there Simba…While others look at what they can take a true king searches for what he can give”

The two walk elsewhere, past impressively computerized spiders, elephant, and antelope. Simba questions how they protect the antelope when they eat them. Mufasa explains that when they die, they become the grass, and the antelope eat the grass. They are “all united in the circle of life.”

Zazu comes across them. Mufasa encourages Simba to pounce at him, hiding in the tall grass. Simba does just that before rolling around, laughing with his father.

Next up: Maleficent’s sequel. A Behind-the-scenes look starts with footage from the first film. In this film, the Queen and Maleficent will clash. Angelina Jolie explains how smart the Queen is and promises “a new surprising world.”

The presentation will end with a Pixar film: Toy Story 4. Jonas Rivera emerges to talk about the film. “There’s a tremendous amount of responsibility we feel with this film,” Rivera said. “The first three films were beloved and warmly received, especially the third film.” The idea became putting Woody in a scenario he has never been in. “We’re putting the finishing touches on the film.”

They are going to play the first 17 minutes of Toy Story 4 to conclude the presentation — the full description below contains spoilers for the opening scenes of the film.

Opening the film, Woody and the toys lead a rescue mission on a rainy night to save the RC car from a flood. Woody jumps down on the Slinky Dog to save RC. The animation is simply incredible and hyper-realistic. It’s a very dramatic sequence and requires extra toys to allow Woody to reach him. On the way back in, the toys are separated by the humans as a move is apparent. Woody sneaks out to rescue Bo Beep but she wants to go as she isn’t Andy’s toy and it’s “time for the next kid.” She suggests he come with her. Andy, however, cant’t find Woody and he feels obligated to stay behind. Woody gets brought back inside and the opening credits play over a sunny day. “You’ve got a friend in me,” accompanies the tune as Andy plays with his toys in different locations. Years later, Andy hands Woody over to a little girl. They become Bonnie’s toys. Later, he toys are in the closet prepping for a big day with Bonnie, and Woody is eager to lead the charge. She opens the closet door and leave Woody behind with the other toys that haven’t gotten picked for playtime in a while. It’s his third time. When Bonnie isn’t allowed to bing a toy to kindergarten, Woody takes it upon himself to get in her bag to make sure she is happy at her first day. When Bonnie doesn’t have friends, Woody gathers craft materials for her. With them, she builds a spork into a figure with eyes, arms, a mouth and feet. She writes her name on the bottom of the fight as she did with Woody. She names it Forky. Later, in her backpack, Forky comes alive with Woody. Both are terrified. At home, the other toys are mad at Woody for going to school but he says it worked out and tells them about Forky. The other toys are skeptic of Forky but Woody insists they have to sand by him because he is important to Bonnie. He can only say “Trash,” he’s super skiddish, and ends up jumping in the trash can.