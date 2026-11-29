Given the large cast of Avengers: Doomsday, there’s . The trailers have shown audiences several teams in the running. There are the Avengers, the New Avengers, also known as the Thunderbolts, the Wakandians, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. Pretty much every trailer released has focused on children, with the most recent one showing Steve Rogers’s son realizing his dad may have been a superhero. With each confirmed character appearance — Hailee Steinfeld was recently confirmed to be reprising fan favorite Kate Bishop — the list of challengers gets longer, but the true challenger was known to be in the film pretty much from the get-go. That challenger is Franklin Richards.

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Even with Doom’s confirmed fixation on Steve Rogers — which feels more like a Marvel Cinematic Universe fixation on the character than a special trait of Doom’s at this point — there’s never been any doubt about the importance of the Fantastic Four. It was Fantastic Four: First Steps that introduced Doctor Doom, albeit in a post-credit scene, and while Doctor Doom is an antagonist of the larger Marvel Universe in his own right at this point, he started as a villain specifically of the Fantastic Four. Thus, having it all come down to Franklin makes sense.

Why Franklin Richards is the Perfect Challenger

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He may only be a baby at the current moment, but Franklin Richards is destined to be one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe. Depending on which era the MCU takes its inspiration from, Franklin Richards is either a mutant or just happens to have reality-warping abilities and psionic powers beyond most Omega-level mutants. Several times in the comics, the pure capacity of Franklin’s powers is a threat to others, setting him apart in the MCU and putting him in league with nobody except maybe Jean Grey. With the next focus of the MCU being the Mutant Saga, it’s likely the MCU will make Franklin a mutant, but that’s still to be determined. Still, his codename in the comics is literally Powerhouse, for a reason.

While most mutants — with noted exceptions such as Nightcrawler and Magneto — don’t manifest their powers until puberty, Franklin Richards’ powers manifested as a toddler. This means it’s fully possible for Franklin Richards to get his powers during the course of Avengers: Doomsday. Perhaps he’ll accidentally create a pocket universe, or develop telekinesis, telepathy, or energy blasts.

Assuming Franklin Richards can find a way to control his powers, he could be a real contender against Doom. Depending on how much of his powers he has access to, Doomsday could even do a fakeout given Franklin’s ability to precognition — still, even if Franklin can see the future, it’s questionable whether anybody would believe him. Not only will he have Doom’s power set to contend with, but also the three sorceresses pictured with him in the trailers, with one likely Wanda Maximoff given her confirmed resurrection in the post-credits of the VisionQuest season finale.

The Secret Wars Connection

The next MCU film after Avengers: Doomsday is going to be Avengers: Secret Wars, which likely refers to a comic of the same name. Like many iconic comics, there are both the fondly remembered comic from the 1980s — specifically 1984-1985 for Secret Wars — and a modern spin in 2015-2016 that took many aspects from the original but added new elements.

While Doctor Doom played a role in both Secret Wars crossovers, Franklin Richards was only in the 2015 version. A new Battleworld is formed as a last-ditch effort to save the multiverse, with Doctor Doom ruling supreme above all before the real Marvel Universe is restored. During Doom’s reign, his face is healed, and he steals Reed Richards’ life, with him now married to Susan, with Val as his daughter. The eighth issue of the crossover reveals that in this version of reality, Franklin Richards is also his son. Doctor Doom’s power eventually gets transferred to Mr. Fantastic, and it’s then that Mr. Fantastic, while working in a team — that includes Franklin Richards —restores the Marvel Universe.

Secret Wars explicitly connects Franklin Richards and Doctor Doom while showing the breadth of Franklin’s power — he’s able to control Galactus, the planet-eating being who served as the big bad in Fantastic Four: First Steps. If Doomsday is indeed going to lead into a Secret Wars, it’d make a lot of sense to focus on Franklin Richards and the Fantastic Four family, who are instrumental players in restoring the timeline. The Avengers may know how to fight their way out of situations, but even as Steve Rogers himself says, they don’t always know that their actions have consequences. The Fantastic Four do.

What powers is Franklin Richards likely to get in the MCU? Will it make him the perfect challenger, or does someone else in the MCU already have that title? Let us know in the comments!