Disney will launch its second Guardians of the Galaxy ride next year. Disney Parks announced that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster will open in 2022. This new family-friendly roller coaster will debut in the World Discovery neighborhood of EPCOT as part of a brand new Wonders of Xandar pavilion that features the futuristic otherworldly technology of Xandar (home of the Nova Corps.) This pavilion sits in the spot once occupied by the Ellen’s Energy Adventure.

The new ride contains several innovations that make it unique from other Disney roller coasters. It’s a “storycoaster” that rotates 360 degrees, so that riders can follow all the action as the misfit Guardians of the Galaxy attempt to save the galaxy. In addition, the ride features the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is also notable in that it’s the first Marvel property to receive a ride on Walt Disney World property. Marvel had a licensing agreement with Universal Studios for theme park attractions that was signed prior to Disney purchasing Marvel in 2009. This agreement prevents other Marvel-themed rides from opening at other parks east of the Mississippi River, providing that Universal Studios is featuring those characters at their park. While this agreement will remain in place in perpetuity, it doesn’t apply to the Guardians of the Galaxy characters as they are not featured in any Universal Studios Park attractions. Disney opened a Marvel-themed Avengers Campus at Disneyland’s Disney California Adventure and also has plans to use Marvel characters on their cruise line.

EPCOT is undergoing a major renovation that launched in 2019 ahead of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary. The area around Spaceship Earth is going through a major renovation (which includes the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride) and will be split into three distinct parts. While World Showcase will remain mostly unchanged, the France pavilion is receiving the new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride, which is due to open on October 1st. An attraction based on the hit movie Moana is also planned to open next year. EPCOT also opened a new signature store, Creations, as well as a new revamped version of Club Cool. A new restaurant, Space 220, also recently opened at the park.