EPCOT welcomed visitors to the re-opening of a beloved drink spot that was shut down for two years as part of the park’s ongoing major renovations. Club Cool has officially re-opened at EPCOT after a two year hiatus. The Coca-Cola-themed gift shop and drink station features both Coca-Cola branded merchandise and a fountain drink dispenser featuring Coke products from around the world. The revamped store features Coke drinks from Madagascar, Italy, the Dominican Republic, Korea, the Philippines, China, Russia, and Moldovia. Most importantly, the incredible bitter drink Beverly has made its glorious return to the park, giving a new generation of visitors an unpleasant surprise.

Club Cool isn’t the only new store to open at EPCOT today. Disney also opened Creations, EPCOT’s new signature store. The store features Spaceship Earth-branded merchandise and other exclusive goods and is located at the former Innoventions East. Creations replaces Mouse Gear as EPCOT’s signature store and will be connected to Club Cool.

Club Cool’s reopening and the launch of Creations are just the latest changes that have come to EPCOT in recent weeks. The park is undergoing a major renovation that launched in 2019 ahead of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary. The front half of the park (presently known as Future World) will be split into three distinct parts, with new attractions based on Moana and Guardians of the Galaxy planned to launch over the next year. While World Showcase will remain mostly unchanged, the France pavilion is receiving the new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride, which is due to open on October 1st. A new nighttime show titled HarmonioUS is also planned to launch on October 1st and features new permanent barges in the World Showcase Lagoon as well as new LED lighting on Spaceship Earth.

In other recent news, Disney Parks recently announced that the Candlelight Processional will return to EPCOT starting in late November. This holiday tradition was put on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will come back albeit without guest choirs due to vaccination requirements.