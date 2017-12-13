Disney Reportedly Values Fox Assets At $60 Billion

As the deal between Disney and Fox nears its close, reports are coming in that the agreed upon value of the Fox assets being handed over to Disney will be valued at $60 billion.

CNBC further reports that Fox shareholders would own 25% of the Disney, with the deal expected by be announced some time on Thursday.

There will still need to be an ongoing restructuring of management, which is not expected to be announced immediately. Fox will still have its news and sports divisions, while Disney will gain 20th Century Fox film and TV global distribution channel and content assets, in preparation for the launch of the Disney streaming service in 2019.

For comic book movie fans, the biggest point of excitement in this is having Fox’s X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises merged into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The possibility has been swinging back and forth like a pendulum, as Fox first started talks with Disney, only to move on to Comcast, before Disney re-approached. Now it seems like Marvel fans’ dreams are indeed about to come true.

Stay tuned for more on this Fox / Disney deal.