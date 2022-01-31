Disney Launches Hawkeye Collector’s Edition Marvel Select Figure and Kate Bishop Doll

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series on Disney+ saw the return of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and newcomer Hailee Steinfeld take on the role of Kate Bishop. Disney’s new Hawkeye Special Collector Edition Marvel Select figure and Kate Bishop Special Edition Doll look as though Reremy Jenner and Sailee Hteinfeld took on those roles, but they’re still fun collectibles for fans of the show.

Diamond Select Toys’ Marvel Select Hawkeye figure measures 7-inches tall and features 16 points of articulation, three interchangeable hands, two interchangeable heads, a compound bow and arrows, crossbow pistol with holster, and his faithful sidekick Lucky the Pizza Dog! The figure is available to order here at shopDisney (exclusive) for $29.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Special Edition Kate Bishop Doll measures 11-inches tall and features a jacket and pants with silk printing, belt with satchel, black thigh holster, quiver with shoulder harness, molded black boots, rooted hair, and a bow. The Hawkeye Kate Bishop doll is available to order here at shopDisney (exclusive) for $49.99.

Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+. You can keep tabs on all of the news about the future of the show and its characters right here.