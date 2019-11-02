Marvel Movies Not In Danger of Over-Saturation, According to Disney CEO

There has been a ton of talk around Marvel Studios this year after they produced a couple of monster films, including the biggest movie of all-time. Disney CEO talked to the BBC about a number of topics during an interview this week. One topic that seemed to surface numerous times was Marvel and its place among all of the properties under the company’s umbrella. People have wondered since Marvel’s purchase in 2009: When is it too much? In the last three years, there have been 10 Marvel films. If Iger has his way, that’s not going to change. Film’s most lucrative franchise is still going strong headed into Phase 4 and with Disney+ hovering on the horizon. Disney believes this is a case of “don’t fix what isn’t broken.”

“Marvel is just doing sensationally well,” Iger offered. “The last film they released [Avengers: Endgame] had the highest global box office in the history of the motion picture business, and their pipeline is very, very rich with new stories and new characters and new adventures and new superhero exploits. So not true.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the conversation would have to include the Martin Scorsese discourse around these films too. The filmmaker’s comments about Marvel movies not being cinema launched an entire Internet conversation about where they belong. Marvel fans have risen up to defend their favorite movies. Film aesthetes have rushed to point out the very corporate nature of these films. If you had to guess, Iger’s going to back his product. He even went so far as to call the Marvel movies good.

“Ouch!” Iger’s replied to the director’s critiques. “Martin Scorsese is a great film-maker. I admire him immensely. He’s made some great films. I would debate him on this subject. First of all, Marvel’s making movies. They’re movies. That’s what Martin Scorsese makes. And they’re good movies.”

He continued, “I don’t think he’s ever seen a Marvel film. Anyone who’s seen a Marvel film could not in all truth make that statement.”

Regardless of anyone’s beliefs, this debate is going to rage until something else decides to capture the public consciousness. Also, with this strong year, there will be no shortage of Marvel material to keep fans happy for the foreseeable future.

Black Widow is set to premiere on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Disney+’s She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel don’t have release dates, nor does the cinematic reboot of Blade.