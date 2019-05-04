Disney Parks’ Avengers Expansions to Feature Interconnected Storytelling Mirroring the MCU

Disney Parks across the globe will host new Avengers headquarters as the superheroes of the Marvel Universe continue to find homes in Disney California Adventure park at the Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Recruitment begins at the coming Super Hero-themed land opening at Disney California Adventure in 2020 as Earth’s mightiest heroes expand out west.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Anaheim park, already home to the elevator-drop Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction, will soon host the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or WEB headquarters, where recruits can “suit up” alongside the web-slinging Spider-Man.

A second WEB headquarters will follow in Paris, soon to host an unnamed Iron Man-centric attraction that sees riders team up with the armored superhero and other Avengers on what promises to be a hyper-kinetic adventure.

Inspired by Disney-owned Marvel Studios’ big screen Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney Parks’ Super Hero universe hinges on interconnected stories: the Avengers roll out new headquarters worldwide following the events of the just-opened Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle!

The attraction, exclusive to Hong Kong Disneyland, follows superhero partners Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they battle Arnim Zola and an army of Hydra-controlled swarm-bots when the Hong Kong Stark Expo comes under attack. The assault inspires the Avengers to establish new headquarters in California, Paris, and Hong Kong to champion the next generation of Super Heroes.

The Hong Kong park is already home to Iron Man Experience, opened in 2017 and centered around the world famous Stark Expo.

Because of pre-existing deals with rival Universal Studios, Disney is prohibited from allowing such characters as Spider-Man and Iron Man to headline attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Such deals don’t apply to Marvel Studios’ hit Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which will be the first Marvel-branded attraction at the resort when it opens its Guardians-inspired roller coaster at Future World in Epcot.

Disney’s Super Hero-themed land opens at Disney California Adventure park in 2020. Disneyland Resort first opens Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge May 31.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!