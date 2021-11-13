Disney+: Everything New Added for Disney+ Day

November 12th was a big day for Disney+. The streaming service revealed a ton of new content for Disney+ Day, filled with recent hit movies such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise, original movies and shorts like Home Sweet Home Alone, Ciao Alberto, Olaf Presents, and The Simpsons in Plusaversary, and specials for Marvel Studios and Pixar. Disney fans young and old have plenty of options to choose from to stream over the weekend, and keeping up with everything announced today is a tall chore. Thankfully, ComicBook.com has taken care of the hard work by compiling a list of everything added for Disney+ Day.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available on the Disney streaming service for the first time. It was the first Marvel Studios movie to be released exclusively in theaters during the pandemic, and became an immediate box office success grossing $430 million worldwide. A behind-the-scenes making of Shang-Chi is the newest addition to Marvel Studios Assembled. A Marvel Legends episode featuring Hawkeye, the next original Marvel series premiering November 24th on Disney+, is also available. There is also the Marvel Studios Disney+ Day 2021 special to stream, which takes a look back at previous shows while looking ahead to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pixar Disney+ Day 2021 special previewed Cars on the Road, a spinoff series of the Car franchise. Win or Lose is Pixar’s first-ever original long-form animated series debuting in 2023. It follows a coed middle school softball team as they prepare for the championship game. The special also has documentaries for Lightyear and Turning Red.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise joins Shang-Chi by making its Disney+ debut today. There are already talks of a sequel, so this is a movie you’ll want to make time to watch with the family. The Simpsons are throwing a Disney+ Day celebration in The Simpsons in Plusaversary. Also, the Home Alone franchise gets a refresh in Home Sweet Home Alone, as a new kid gets the honor of being left behind by his family during the holidays.

Spend one of the last weekends before Thanksgiving by browsing all of the new offerings on Disney+. Between Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic, there should be more than one option for everyone to enjoy.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

S H A N G – C H I has arrived 👊 Stream Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and The Legend of The Ten Rings NOW on @DisneyPlus! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/0HcxTnJJQa — Shang-Chi (@shangchi) November 12, 2021

Jungle Cruise

The wildest adventure of the year has arrived on @DisneyPlus for all subscribers. Stream #JungleCruise NOW! 🚢🐍🌴 pic.twitter.com/r3i2CD6jye — Jungle Cruise (@JungleCruise) November 12, 2021

Home Sweet Home Alone

Home for the holidays? You're not alone. Join Max Mercer in #HomeSweetHomeAlone, a #DisneyPlusDay Original Movie, now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iABoSk1QdW — Disney (@Disney) November 12, 2021

Olaf Presents

Time for Olaf's curtain call 🌟 See five Disney Animation favorites in a whole new way in #OlafPresents, a series of Original Shorts, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/VFzOmF6nDb — Disney (@Disney) November 12, 2021

The Simpsons in Plusaversary

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

You know his name. Revisit his story. Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, an Original Documentary Special, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/TJzMeRNKCp — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 12, 2021

The World According to Jeff Goldblum S2

Sometimes you just have to let your hair down and dance it out! The new season of #TheWorldAccordingToJeffGoldblum is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/dZPSIiATmz — National Geographic TV (@NatGeoTV) November 12, 2021

Ciao Alberto

Say “Ciao!” to Alberto and Massimo. 🏖🍝☀️ #CiaoAlberto is now streaming on Disney+! pic.twitter.com/OneoZIKsub — Pixar (@Pixar) November 12, 2021

Enchanted

Intertwined

https://youtu.be/sGihUyUO9ts

Marvel Studios Disney+ Day 2021 Special

Get your first look at some of the upcoming Original Series from Marvel Studios exclusively on @DisneyPlus: https://t.co/wWvJgXUfCa#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/YXJSBL19iU — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2021

Pixar Disney+ Day 2021 Special

Billie Eilish’s The Making of Happier Than Ever

Marvel Studios Assembled: Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Disney’s Spin

Marvel Legends: Hawkeye