Disney+ Will Include Deleted Scenes and Special Features for Marvel Movies

Disney+ is set to launch and November and it seems the streaming service will offer Marvel fans the full home media movie-watching experience. A trial version of the streaming service is live now in the Netherlands. On Reddit, one fan using the service revealed that the service includes special features and deleted scenes as is found on physical home media releases. A screenshot of the service shows some of the special extras from Avengers: Infinity War. This kind of bonus content are expected from home media releases of blockbuster films. Fans are sure to be glad to see they won’t be lost in the jump to streaming.

Avengers: Infinity War will not be available to customers in North America when Disney+ launches in the region. The four Marvel movies available at launch in the market are Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Captain Marvel, and Thor: The Dark World. Avengers: Endgame will join the lineup on December 11th. Seven more Marvel movies are expected the come to Disney+ in the streaming service’s first year, including Infinity War. The others are Ant-Man and the Wasp, Black Panther, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man 2 and Thor: Ragnarok.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beginning with Captain Marvel, every Marvel Studios film is expected to make Disney+ its home going forward. The delay on previous movies is due to existing licensing deals. If all goes according to plan, Marvel fans should soon be able to host an entire Marvel Cinematic Universe movie marathon without ever having to leave the Disney+ app.

Marvel Studios is also making original content for the service. These projects include the television series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk.

What do you think of Disney+ including special features and deleted scenes with its Marvel movies? Let us know in the comments. Disney+ is now available to pre-order. It launches in North America on November 12th.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.