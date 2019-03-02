Disney+ Marvel Shows To Be Significant Part Of MCU After ‘Avengers: Endgame’ According To Kevin Feige

When Marvel Studios starts pushing out their own television shows on Disney+, it looks like the series will be a bigger part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe than originally thought. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the shows will be intricately woven into the movies and vice versa.

Speaking with Collider, the producer confirmed that the shows will be more connected to the movies than those produced by Marvel Television such as Agents of SHIELD or Daredevil.

“It’s been extremely additive to the entire creative arc,” Feige said. “Not just of the Disney+ programs we’re working on, but on the entire post-Endgame MCU.”

“Because we’ve been able to weave them, he continued. “We’ve been able to, for the first time, conceive of them together, and they will be intertwined with each other.”

Feige went on to express delight when discussing the studio’s plans for Disney+, calling it an exciting opportunity of the production house.

“I mean, I think it’s gonna be story dependent, and that’s what’s so exciting about the streaming platform, is there aren’t any rules necessarily,” Feige says of the new service. “For us to have another outlet to tell stories, and to play with medium, and to do, not just deeper dives on characters that we’ve seen many times in the MCU, but haven’t been able to devote six, seven, eight, nine, 10 hours to, is amazing, and is something that we’ve been working on for a while now. And still aren’t gonna announce outside of the Loki series with Tom Hiddleston.”

Something of note toward the end of Feige’s last comment is the fact Marvel Studios is talking about doing series with upwards of 10 episodes. The previous numbers floated had been six to eight episodes, provided they were hour-long shows like most other streaming originals. Should they end up doing 10-episode seasons, that’s skirting on the length of the “Defendersverse” shows put out by Netflix over the past few years.

As of now, none of the Disney+ shows have release dates. Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

