Disney+ is adding two Marvel films to the service today, and they will probably inspire some spirited dialogue on social media. That’s right fans of the 2005 Fantastic Four movie can log onto the app along with X-Men Origins: Wolverine fans. Both of these movies have vocal critics and people who absolutely love them. With both the Fantastic Four and the mutants on the horizon for the MCU, it’s probably important for Marvel to get fans more familiar with the characters. It might not seem like people would need reminding about Marvel’s first family or the X-Men, but it’s been years since either property had a treatment on the big screen. (The New Mutants hit theaters after a bunch of delays back in 2020.) So, speculation will hit into overdrive around these two projects with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness priming people for any and all possibilities after Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about surrounding these two movies, go head over to Disney+ and investigate. You might be surprised!

Kevin Feige talked to Collider about the idea of the multiverse and how they’re going to approach all of these properties. “One you have to wield carefully because it can get overwhelming, but now also one with the 20-plus history of the movies there are enough characters we can start playing with it that way,” he explained. “We mention it, obviously, as part of Mysterio’s ruse in Far From Home. I think the toys that were added to that toybox increased with that Fox acquisition, but it didn’t change the timetable on when we were introducing the idea of the multiverse.”

Disney+ describes the Fantastic Four movie:

“Transformed into superheroes after surviving a disaster in space, The Fantastic Four struggle to reconcile their power, responsibilities, and relation as a dysfunctional family. Overcoming their personal conflicts, they finally join forces to defeat Dr. Doom, the malevolent metallic embodiment of their treacherous former patron.”

Here’s the app’s description of X-Men Origins: Wolverine as well.

“X-Men: Origins: Wolverine, the first chapter in the X-Men saga, unites Wolverine with several other legends of the X-Men universe, in an epic revolution that pits the mutants against powerful forces determined to eliminate them.”

