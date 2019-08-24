Tom King Promotes His Acclaimed Vision Book for Totally No Reason At All

The Disney+ panel at D23 has come and passed and even though Marvel Studios announced live-action shows like Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk, no property really stood out as much as WandaVision. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige took the stage at the Anaheim Convention Center to introduce some new faces to the show, including Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis (Thor) and Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Then, among all the hustle and bustle, acclaimed comic writer Tom King took a moment to head to Twitter and remind fans his run of The Vision — available in hardcover omnibus form — is available at comic book stores and elsewhere wherever books are sold.

Apropos of nothing, the Eisner, Harvey, and Ringo Award winning graphic novel, The Vision is on sale at your local comic book store and online. pic.twitter.com/4HGQIk08Zn — Tom King (@TomKingTK) August 24, 2019

Sure, he’s likely just trying to ride the coattails of any and all Vision news, but the conspiracy theorists in us have to admit it raises some flags. The series has been described as something that takes place in the suburbs, certainly a match to the spookiness of King’s run. In a convention appearance earlier this month, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen seemed to allude to some fan-favorite comic runs the show might pull from.

“That’s what’s so funny, is Paul planted this idea before Disney was launching their own platform. I think it was just funny to him to think of us as doing a domestic sitcom, and somehow whatever he planted, he planted the seed and now we’re actually doing something,” Olsen said.

“And it’s gonna be very different than what Paul would joke about, but I’m sure a lot of super-fans of the comics could have their own ideas of maybe what it could be. So I’m very excited.”

