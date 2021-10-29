Disney+ Is Adding Another Popular Fox X-Men Movie

The X-Men may not be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet, but many of the films in Fox’s on-screen mutant franchise are available to stream on Disney+ alongside the movies from Marvel Studios. The original X-Men trilogy is already on the service, along with X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. In November, one more X-Men movie is joining the Disney+ party.

X-Men: First Class, which introduced a younger version of the beloved Mutants let by Xavier and Magneto, is finally coming to Disney+ on November 5th. Once next Friday hits, all seven of the mainline X-Men films from Fox will all be streaming in the same place. The solo Wolverine films, both Deadpool movies, and The New Mutants will be the only Mutant movies missing from the service.

First Class remains one of the most popular movies in Fox’s X-Men franchise, as it provided the series with a batch of fresh faces and a new direction for its lead characters. Something similar will likely happen when the Mutants eventually join the MCU. Simon Kinberg, the producer behind Fox’s X-Men franchise, is looking forward to seeing what Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios do with the characters next.

“There’s also a part of me that feels like I’m really interested to see what they will do with it, to make it different if I’m not a part of it, or even if I am a part of it,” Kinberg told . “Not to sound bombastic, but it’s a little bit like Shakespeare, where a million people have played Hamlet. There’s been tons of fascinating versions of Hamlet. I myself started with the original X-Men cast and then went into the First Class cast and then put them together in a movie and split them back up again and did something very different with Logan than what we were doing with Wolverine and the X-Men mainline franchise. So there’s just so many different ways you can go tonally and cast-wise.”

“I’m excited to see what they do,” Kinberg continued, referring to Feige and Marvel Studios’ take on the X-Men. “I don’t have any hopes for what they do. I know it’s gonna be cool because everything they do is cool and smart and really well thought-out. As a fan of the comics and as a fan of Marvel movies, I literally can’t wait. So yeah, I’d certainly be open to being involved. If not, will be first in line and wildly excited to see what they do.”

