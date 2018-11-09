Disney Now Pushing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ In 10 Additional Oscar Categories

Superhero movies have had a difficult time getting into the Academy Awards picture, but Disney is definitely trying to up their chances for Avengers: Infinity War.

The studio is currently offering up 11 nominations for Oscars consideration, which is much expanded from the previous total of 1. That was for Best Visual Effects, but now Disney and Marvel have increased the nominations to include other categories like Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and more. You can check out the full list of For Your Consideration Nominations below.

Best Director: Anthony and Joe Russo

Best Adapted Screenplay: Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely

Best Film Editing: Jeffrey Ford, ACE, Matthew Schmidt

Best Cinematography: Trent Opaloch

Best Production Design: Charles Wood – Set Decorator: Leslie A. Pope

Best Costume Design: Judianna Makovsky

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Janine Thompson, John Blake, Brian Sipe

Best Visual Effects: Dan Deleeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick

Best Sound Mixing: Re-Recording Mixers: Tom Johnson and Juan Peralta – Production Sound Mixer: John Pritchett, CAS

Best Sound Editing: Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills and Daniel Laurie

Best Original Score: Alan Silvestri

Now, that’s still a smaller list when compared to Black Panther’s For Your Consideration nominations. Black Panther has 16 in total, including Best Picture (Kevin Feige,p.g.a.), Best Director (Ryan Coogler), Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Several Best Supporting Actor nominations (Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, Winston Duke, and more) as well as several Best Supporting Actress nominations (Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Angela Bassett).

We’ll have to wait and see if Disney adds any more to the list for Infinity War, but they also have Incredibles 2, Mary Poppins Returns, and Ralph Breaks The Internet nominations on their For Your Consideration page, so it seems Disney will have a large footprint at the Oscars regardless of which project gets more nominations on the board.

As for Infinity War, you can check out the official synopsis below.

“Marvel Studios’ AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR, a universe-spanning epic directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and brought to life by the visual effects team led by Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick, finds the Avengers and their Super Hero allies ready to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.