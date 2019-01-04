Disney Releases New 2019 Movie Preview, Including ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Disney had a phenomenal 2018, but as you can see in a new preview, 2019 might be even bigger for the studio with a packed lineup that includes Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

The new video previews Disney’s impressive 2019 roster, which includes Captain Marvel, Dumbo, Disney Nature’s Penguins, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, Descendants 3, The Lion King, Artemis Fowl, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: Episode IX. That lineup is insane, especially since Endgame and Episode IX are closing out huge storylines in their respective universes, with the previous films in the franchise doing $2 billion $1.3 billion respectively.

Fans have also been waiting since 2013 for a sequel to Frozen, which back then did over $1.2 billion worldwide. This sequel should do well above that, and then you have the live-action adaptations like Aladdin, Lion King, and Dumbo, which if following Disney’s recent track record could easily hit that billion dollar club as well.

2019 is looking dreamy for Disney fans! ✨ pic.twitter.com/makh6dbWva — Disney (@Disney) January 4, 2019

Coupled with Toy Story 4 and Captain Marvel, Disney could easily break a few records, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

As for Avengers: Endgame, it’s going to be hard to top Avengers: Infinity War, but the Russo Brothers are giving it their best shot.

“Whether we top Infinity War or not, I don’t know,” Joe Russo told Empire Magazine. “But we try to tell the best story we can with these characters. This is bringing to a close the first decade of stories. I think that alone has a dramatic power to it.”

Joe and Anthony Russo approached the daunting task of topping themselves as they do with every movie project they take on, and that’s trying to entertain themselves first and foremost.

“But the way we work as filmmakers is we have to satisfy ourselves first and foremost,” Russo said. “If we’re making a movie that excites us, that’s the best we can do. We can’t predict if people are going to like it, we just know whether we like it. That’s how we’ve made every one of our Marvel movies and it’s how we’re making this one. For all of the anticipation and anxiety about it, nothing serves Joe and I better than staying focused on the story we’re trying to tell and telling it the best way we can.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.