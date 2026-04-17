Xbox Game Pass Users “Blown Away” by New Exclusive Game

Xbox Game Pass users are “blown away” by a new Xbox Series X exclusive game that was added this week at day one of its release. The new addition has a lot going for it as an Xbox Series X exclusive, a day-one Xbox Game Pass game, and the fact that it’s a long-awaited release for Xbox fans. The best thing the game has going for it, though, is that it is good. To this end, it has a solid 76 on Metacritic, 4/5 stars on the Xbox Store, and it’s blowing away the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page.

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This week, on April 14, Belarusian developer Sat Cat Studios, with the assistance of Thunderful Publishing, debuted as a studio with the release of Replaced, a game announced in 2021 and originally supposed to release four years ago in 2022. And since the game’s long-awaited release this week, it has been a common subject over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, with mostly nothing but high praise for the 2.5D cinematic action platformer.

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Xbox Game Pass Users Are “Blown Away”

Over on the Reddit page dedicated to the subscription service, one of the top posts is a post noting the user is “blown away” by the game, and, in particular, its visuals.

“Best looking indie game of the year so far? I did not expect this level of visual fidelity – extremely impressive (with a killer OST to boot),” reads the post in question.

“Replaced is awesome. What a game, love it already, great IP, and love the old tech,” reads another post on the Reddit page.

Of course, a few posts in isolation aren’t that noteworthy, but the comments suggest a consensus, which is that Xbox Game Pass subscribers are really enjoying the new day-one game.

“This was an easy 100%, but I am so sad that it’s over,” reads one of these comments. “I was genuinely blown away by how it felt. I cannot wait to see what they do next!” Another comment adds: “I’ve never been a fan of pixel graphics on next-gen systems, but this one looks pretty amazing.”

Now, there are a few comments that express a common critique of the game, which its gameplay. There isn’t much to it, and there is not a lot of it. Replaced is about cinematics, its narrative, and mostly its atmosphere. Gameplay takes a back seat. Those who prefer gameplay first, and everything else after, this one may not be for you. Meanwhile, those who do decide to check it out — whether via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate/PC or via a $20 purchase — the game is available on Xbox Series X and PC only, and is about 10 to 15 hours long.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.