Disney Removes Mar-Vell’s Name From ‘Captain Marvel’ Website

And just like that, we’re left wondering who on Earth Jude Law will be playing in Captain Marvel once more. As of this writing, Disney has removed Mar-Vellas Law’s role on the official website of Captain Marvel.

Just earlier today, Disney had updated the site with a handful of stills, one of which included a previously-released image of Law and Brie Larson in their Kree Starforce training garb. The photo included a caption that read “Jude Law as Mar-Vell, the leader of Starforce.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the screen capture above, the caption has now been replaced with one that reads “Leader of the Starforce.”

For whatever reason, Law’s role has been one of most highest-guarded roles in recent Marvel Cinematic Universe memory. Though initially expected to play Mar-Vell, fans began to question the role after Marvel Studios failed to reveal who the actor was playing.

The issue was then compounded by the fact that leaked Funko toys revealed Law’s character as the original Captain Marvel‘s archnemesis Yon-Rogg, although the toy company released their lineup the next day whereas the character was introduced as “Star Commander.”

As a part of EW’s cover story on the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-helmed film earlier this year, Law spoke about his role albeit very briefly.

“He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people,” Law said. “So he’s almost a devout warrior — unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational.”

The Oscar-nominated actor then went on to detail his character’s relationship with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel.

“He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people,” Law said to EW. “So he’s almost a devout warrior — unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video and Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.