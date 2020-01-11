Disney Removes New Mutants and MCU Connection From Newsletter

A lot of Marvel fans were stunned earlier today when it seemed like Disney confirmed the upcoming X-Men spinoff movie The New Mutants would be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This came as a huge surprise, as New Mutants finished production before the Disney and Fox acquisition was finalized and was meant to be released before Marvel Studios took control of the X-Men franchise. But fans were pleasantly surprised to learn the first mutant movie in the MCU was coming much sooner than we thought.

But apparently that mention was simply a mistake, as Disney’s D23 newsletter has since removed all mention of The New Mutants and its connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a subsequent update.

In the original newsletter, Disney seemed to make it clear that The New Mutants was clearly a an MCU movie: “There’s a seriously electrifying new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it comes in the form of the latest from Twentieth Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment…

“The New Mutants is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital, where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

It’s unclear if The New Mutants will actually be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it seems unlikely because of the lack of reshoots that went into the final product. Director Josh Boone made it clear that the version of the film that’s hitting theaters is the movie he always intended to make, despite the constant rumors of reshoots and re-writes that floated around since the film was delayed from its initial release date two years ago.

But it could be the kind of opportunity, if this film meets the Marvel Studios standards and producer Kevin Feige likes what he’s seeing, to create a surprising introduction to the mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So while we shouldn’t get our hopes up that this movie will be the beginning of a new franchise from Marvel Studios, we should at least get excited that Disney and Marvel are both confident enough that fans will enjoy what could be the last X-Men movie in a long time.

The New Mutants is on track to premiere in theaters on April 3rd.