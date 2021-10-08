Disneyland Makes Change to Popular Ride’s Virtual Queue

Disneyland is making a big change to the ride queue for one of its newest and most popular attractions. The California theme park recently opened the highly anticipated Avengers Campus area, introducing guests to the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The biggest attraction in the new section of the park is a Spider-Man ride called Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, and Disneyland has been utilizing a virtual queue process for fans to get on the ride, as a way of avoiding massive standby lines. Going forward, that virtual queue process is going to look a little bit different.

For rides that feature a virtual queue, guests can get on the Disneyland App at 7am PT to try and enter the queue in order to get on the ride at some point throughout the day. The queue opens for a second time at 12pm PT. This week, however, Disneyland changed the language of the queue system explanation for the ride, suggesting that there will also be an element of standby lines.

On days when the ride isn’t as busy (per Disney’s discretion), Disneyland can opt not to do the second queue at noon, instead just opening the standby line for Web Slingers once the early virtual queue riders have been cycled through. This will allows guests to simply go get in line in the afternoon, rather than trying their luck at yet another queue.

The only way to see which system Disney is using on any given day is to check out the Disneyland App. Once 12pm hits, you can check in the app to see if Web Slingers is opening a second virtual queue. If it’s not, the park will be utilizing a standby line for that afternoon.

This new system for Web Slingers is very similar to the one used over in Orlando, Florida’s Walt Disney World for another immensely popular ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Rise spent quite a while on the queue system after its debut, but eventually went to the split over the last couple of months. Disney World could open it up for standby on any given afternoon during that time. Just a couple of weeks ago, Disney World got rid of the virtual queue for Rise of the Resistance altogether, turning it into a standby-only experience.

