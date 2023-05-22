Dive Into the Spider-Verse With This New Spider-Man Apparel Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the release of Nike's Air Jordan 1 "Next Chapter" sneakers over the weekend, we've entered into the apparel phase of merch launches leading into the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters on June 2nd. Today, BoxLunch is diving into the Spider-Verse in a big way with a collection that includes jackets, t-shirts, tanks, baseball jerseys, cardigans and more.

Highlights from BoxLunch's Spider-Man collection include the Miles Morales Bomber Jacket ($79.90), these adorable cardigans with Spider-Man flower designs ($59.90 to $64.90), this Spider-Punk tank ($18.83 – 30% off), and this Spider-Man: No Way Home mini backpack from Loungefly ($74.90). You can shop their entire Spider-Man collection right here. Many of the items were 30% off at the time of writing.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2nd. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.