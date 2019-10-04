Djimon Hounsou Teases a Marvel Cinematic Universe Return

It’s rare to see an actor or actress appear in both Marvel and DC films from the same era. You’d be hard-pressed to find a ton of folks from the Marvel Cinematic Universe appearing in any of the current DC projects and vice-versa. Sometimes this kind of thing is in a contract, sometimes casting directors just don’t want the confusion from audiences that could come with hiring someone from another popular superhero franchise. However, these rules never seem to apply to Djimon Hounsou, who continues to pop up on both sides of the superhero fence.

Over the past few years, Hounsou has appeared as three different characters in a total of four Marvel and DC movies, three of which were released within six months of one another. The actor took on the role of Korath in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which ended with his character being killed by Drax the Destroyer. He was able to reprise the role in this year’s Captain Marvel, which took place decades before Guardians of the Galaxy. That second round with Marvel was sandwiched by two different DC roles for Hounsou, the Fisherman King Ricou in Aquaman, and the Wizard in Shazam!

Unfortunately for Hounsou, all of the characters he has played in this films have died, but that doesn’t mean a return is impossible for any of them. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis caught up with Hounsou at New York Comic Con to talk about his new film, The King’s Man (also based on a comic property). When asked about his work with Marvel and DC, Hounsou noted that nothing is ever final in those movies, so there’s always a chance he could return.

“Well don’t forget, I mean, we’re playing superheroes,” Hounsou said. “We’re playing indestructible people so I get to come back at any given time. No matter how much you have executed me. I get to come back so it’s fun.”

These returns could come in the form of prequel appearances, like Captain Marvel, or in some kind of dream/vision scenario, which would make sense for the almighty Wizard in the next Shazam movie. Either way, it doesn’t feel like we’ve seen the last of Djimon Hounsou in Marvel and DC films.

