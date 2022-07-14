Do Marvel's Rumored Secret Wars Plans Include 2 Movies?

Joe and Anthony Russo have a new movie -- The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling -- out now, and of course, the press junket is full of people asking whether they might come back to Marvel again. And, as they have been saying more or less nonstop since 2019, the duo say they're interested in possibly adapting Secret Wars...but to do so would be a massive undertaking. Since Avengers: Endgame, reports have swirled that Secret Wars might be the next big MCU thing, and since those rumors started, the word on the street has been that the Russos are still the favorite to helm such a project.

Marvel has actually had two Secret Wars, with similar but distinct concepts. In the original, heroes and villains from around the Marvel Universe were summoned to battle one another at the command of a cosmic powerhouse known as The Beyonder. In the second, heroes and villains came from all over the multiverse, including previous fan-favorite alternate universe stories like "Age of Apocalypse," to do battle as the multiverse begins collapsing in on itself, with "incursions" -- invasive elements from other universes -- driving the chaos.

"Our love for Marvel is based on the books that we read as kids, the ones that we fell in love with," Joe Russo told Deadline. "The one series that we adored growing up was Secret Wars. It's incredibly ambitious; it would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame, but it's a massive undertaking, and those two movies were very hard to make, so trying to imagine making another two movies even bigger than those two? We're going to have to sleep on it."

You can see the clip below.

The Russo brothers share with Deadline their future dream Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/hk9tyVluTP — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 14, 2022

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness both introducing alternate universes and dealing with incursions, fans have speculated that the road to Secret Wars is currently going on.

From these and previous comments from the Russos, it kind of sounds like they're in -- even with some reservations -- if Kevin Feige decides that he's ready to pull the trigger on two incredibly massive Secret Wars movies. If they do, it will be interesting to see who will come back from previous films -- both inside and outside of the main MCU canon.

Are you excited for the idea of Secret Wars? Should the Russos be the one to shoot it? Sound off in the comments below.