Marvel Reveals Hellish New Armor for Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom is one of Marvel’s most iconic villains, perhaps one of the most iconic in all of superhero fiction.In the second issue of Doom’s current solo series, he was assassinated. But Doom is no stranger to planes beyond the physical realm, and so his story continues in Mephisto’s hell dimension. In a rematch that will remind longtime Doom fans of the villain’s classic team-up with Doctor Strange, Doom faces Mephisto. But to do so, he needs to armor up with some new, infernal gear. SPOILERS for Marvel’s Doctor Doom #3 by Christopher Cantwell, Salvador Larroca, and Guru-eFX follow.

Marvel’s new Doctor Doom series revealed that Victor Von Doom is opposed to the Antlion Project. The minds behind the project hoped to solve climate change by creating a black hole on the moon. Doom insisted the plan was flawed and that opening the black hole would have disastrous effects, publicly condemning the process. Then Latverian missiles blew up the Antlion base, killing thousands of people. Doom knew nothing of the attack but was condemned in the public eye after his previous comments about the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Doom was taken into custody but escaped with the aid of Kang the Conqueror. Doom received further aid from the sorceress Morgan Le Fey. Together, they sought out a being called the Witness. The Witness looked into Doom’s future and, like Kang, he saw a future where Doom rules a peaceful, united planet Earth.

But Doom’s path towards that future was cut short when Taskmaster shot him through the head. Doom awakens in Mephisto’s. Not one to suffer such indignities lightly, Doom manifests some new infernal armor and begins to fight Mephisto.

Doom and Mephisto have it for a while, but the fight ends when Lady Death arrives. She orders Doom be sent back to the land of the living. The reasons aren’t because, as Doom as expects, she too knows Doom is vital to the future of the planet, but because Doom will come to be Death’s greatest servant.

What do you think of the new armor? Let us know in the comments. Doctor Doom #3 is is on sale now.

Doctor Doom #3

OCT190969

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Aco

DOCTOR DOOM is dead. For now. In this issue he literally finds himself in Hell, battling against his old foe Mephisto for the control of his own soul. It’s an epic underworld fight, the victor of which may have to be decided by an unexpected third party. Meanwhile, the Blue Marvel continues his hunt for the Doctor and begins to wonder if Victor’s more victim than villain…

Rated T+

In Shops: Dec 04, 2019

SRP: $3.99