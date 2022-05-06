Doctor Strange 2: America Chavez, Wong and SPOILER Launch Marvel's Strange Tales Series

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Continue reading at your own risk! As fans who sat in theaters to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are fully aware, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) wasn't the only new Marvel hero to make their debut in the film. Clea, played by Academy-award-winning actress Charlize Theron, paid Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange a visit in Doctor Strange 2's mid-credits scene. Clea and her Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costars America Chavez and Wong are featured in Marvel Unlimited's new Strange Tales Infinity Comic.

Strange Tales debuted on Free Comic Book Day and will rotate between different comic book creators and heroes in each issue, as they experience unexplored corners of the Multiverse in vertical-comics form. Strange Tales: Clea, Wong & America Infinity Comic comes from creators Al Ewing, Ramon Bachs, and Java Tartaglia and follows our three heroes as America Chavez discovers she has a sister who is trapped in inter-dimensional space. However, her powers are starting to go wonky and she can't punch her way through different realities. This is what sends America to see Wong and Clea, who is the current Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Universe, replacing the deceased Stephen Strange. Clea stars in Marvel's Strange series by writer Jed MacKay and artist Marcelo Ferreira.

The full description of Strange Tales: Clea, Wong & America Infinity Comic reads: "Dimension-jumper Ms. America Chavez visits the Sanctum Sanctorum seeking help from Clea and magical master Wong. America's sister is trapped in another plane of existence—but where, exactly, the trio can only guess. What interdimensional threats await when reality caves and bends (and offers up demons)? America will learn about a bizarre law of magic—asynchronicity—to merge her past with the present."

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness mid-credits scene featured Clea reaching out to Doctor Strange while he walked on a busy New York City street. Clea told Strange that his actions in the movie caused another Incursion, which is where two different worlds in the multiverse collide together. She asked Strange if he was ready to help stop the Incursion, to which he replied "Yes" while exposing the third eye on his forehead that spawned after Strange read from the Darkhold. Together, Clea and Doctor Strange jumped into a rift Clea created and entered her home, the Dark Dimension.

Strange Tales: Clea, Wong & America Infinity Comic is available now in the Marvel Unlimited app. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is also in theaters.