Doctor Strange 2 Could Feature Ultron Connection





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most expansive movies yet. Between the closing moments of WandaVision and the entirety of both Loki and What If…?, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been introduced to the concept of the multiverse, a storytelling device that will take center stage in the Doctor Strange sequel. As such, one new report is saying a familiar face may return thanks to the availability of a multiverse.

According to a new report from The Direct, Multiverse of Madness will also include Ultron bots, the henchmen of the former Avengers villain. Interestingly enough, the latest report comes right after the character and his cronies appeared in an episode of What If…?. The initial report says Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will come across the Ultron bots/Sentries across his travels around the multiverse. It’s unclear if Ultron Prime himself will also be included, or if it’s just a cameo that points back to What If…?.

The Ultron Sentries aren’t the only characters making the jump from animation to live-action. Earlier this summer, word began to spread suggesting Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) could appear in the Doctor Strange sequel as well. Even What If…? director Bryan Andrews said he hoped to see the character in live-action sometime.

“I know A.C. and I feel totally the same in this, and while we don’t know if this is necessarily going to happen, it would be amazing if they would just do a Captain Carter movie,” Andrews recently told THR. “Just get Hayley Atwell in the suit, give her her own franchise and just have her blow doors like hells to the yeah.”

Whatever the case, Marvel Studios producer Brad Winderbaum previously told ComicBook.com Atwell’s character will also be involved in future seasons of the animated show.

“We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley’s] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important,” Winderbaum said at the time. “Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters March 25, 2022.