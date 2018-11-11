‘Doctor Strange’ Director Scott Derrickson Shares Photos Of His Home That Was Destroyed In California Wildfire

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson briefly returned to Twitter today to share images of the residence he lost in the raging wildfires covering swaths of California.

Just a quick update to say that I’m overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and support. Thank you to everyone who messaged me, and for the dozens upon dozens of you who offered us a place to stay. We are blessed and grateful to be safe and so loved. 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/5i4InDTs8S — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 10, 2018

“I’m not trying to be optimistic about losing literally everything — I’m just not materialistic by nature,” Derrickson tweeted. “To me it’s just stuff. It’s harder for my boys, losing items that have profound memory meaning.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“But this loss and whipsaw change will become a source of growth for all of us.”

According to The Weather Channel, the fire has claimed 23 lives and destroyed more than 6,700 structures across California. This includes nearly 80 to 90 percent of the town of Paradise, a city of more than 27,000 residents.

A friend drove to my home while it was smoldering and took this mesmerizing pic. The interior is cooked but the sole fireman needs to ensure that other homes in my neighborhood don’t catch fire. Thank God and this firefighter, they didn’t. pic.twitter.com/lXhTZQvYsq — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 11, 2018

Derrickson then went on to share a story of his son and German director Wim Wenders (Wings of Desire).

“German director Wim Wenders has known and loved my 15-year-old since the latter was born,” Derrickson tweeted. “Yesterday, Wim told my son, ‘Hold on to your memories; no one can burn them.’”

Although nothing’s been officially announced, Derrickson is anticipated to return to direct Doctor Strange 2, a film that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed will happen at some point.

“Sometimes it’s where do those characters pop up? [Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War,” Feige explained. “So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

Our thoughts are with Derrickson, his family, and the residents and first responders of California.