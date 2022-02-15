Doctor Strange 2: Maybe Everything in That Multiverse of Madness Trailer Was Fake

The full-length trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer has arrived, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe plenty of frames to sift through between now and May. In fact, the trailer reveals a pretty uncanny amount of details, almost to the point it’s unbelievable Marvel Studios revealed as much as it did. The studio even threw Patrick Stewart in the trailer, and a Disney representative seemingly confirmed his role as Charles Xavier shortly thereafter.

Because of all the tidbits that have been (uncharacteristically) revealed by the House of Ideas, we’ve got to ask the question: Just how much of the trailer will end up appearing in the theatrical version of the movie? Better yet, could the entire trailer just be one large fakeout?

It’s a multi-layered question, and let’s start with the in-universe layer first. As some fans have started to notice, it appears the scene where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) talk amongst blossoming trees is nothing more than an illusion. Fans have pointed out the scene is nearly the exact same positioning and costuming with the moment where Wanda—dressed fully in her Scarlet Witch costume—is accosting Strange for messing with the multiverse. Instead of the trees, the two are set in a red-hued hellish landscape.

With proof that Wanda is going to continue messing with reality for at least a little bit, how many of the clips in the teaser have been altered as a result of her powers?

That aside, let’s move over to the real-world layer of why the trailer could be one big fake-out. With an entire fandom built around speculation and theorization as to what can happen in the movies, there have been a fair share of cameo reports, which could signal some hefty leaking coming from within the halls of Marvel Studios. In fact, Patrick Stewart was one of those aforementioned reports. Not only that, but the trailer also seemed to confirm a full plot leak making the rounds online courtesy of certain Reddit threads.

For a few months in the closing moments of last year, the cast and crew to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reassembled for some heavy reshoots. While Marvel reshoots typically take days or a couple of weeks at most, the Strange reshoot took months and Hollywood insiders suggesting some significant changes were made.

With those reshoots, how much of that footage actually made it in the trailer? Are we living in a timeline where Marvel released a trailer based on the previous cut of the film, without factoring in any of the new footage so as to avoid the serious spoilers?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!