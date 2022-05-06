Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Isn't Happy About Doctor Strange 2 Footage

✖

Now that another Marvel Studios release is imminent, social media has largely turned into the Wild West for those hoping to avoid spoilers. In fact, this weekend has been awfully tough for those trying to stay clear of anything to do with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. That's also a group you can consider Marvel filmmaker James Gunn a part of as well.

After some spoilers found their way around Twitter, Gunn poked fun at the situation by sharing a "leak" of his own. In the video, members of a church pose as the Avengers, even going the length to sacrifice Iron Man on a cross. "Who leak this Dr. Strange 2 footage? Not cool," Gunn tweeted.

Who leaked this Dr Strange 2 footage? Not cool. pic.twitter.com/F3WsosZO6f — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 1, 2022

Coincidentally enough, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked hours later during a virtual press conference on the studio's process for protecting secrets. As the producer said, it's getting tougher to make sure everything's kept under lock and key.

"The unfortunate truth is you don't, and therefore you need to make sure that the experience itself works, regardless of what has been spoiled or not," Feige explained. "We still do as good a job as we can and I think a lot of people are getting good at not spreading it. You know somebody steals something, don't spread it around because it just potentially lessens the experience, but in a lot of ways, No Way Home showed that it did not lessen the experience, so we will continue to do the best we can, but the most important thing is delivering the movie or the show that delivers regardless of what you know going in."

Disney's official synopsis for the film can be found below.

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.