Doctor Strange 2 LEGO Set Confirms New Costume for Wong

Wong has been all over the place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe lately. He helped save existence in Avengers: Endgame, fought Abomination and recruited some new Avengers in Shang-Chi, and he’s confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home in a couple of weeks. Benedict Wong’s mystical hero is quickly becoming a favorite amongst fans and Marvel producers. With so many appearances, he was bound to get a style upgrade at some point in the not-too-distant future, and it looks like those new threads will be debuting in the Doctor Strange sequel next year.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters in 2022 and will see Wong once again reprise the role of the same name in the MCU. On Wednesday, the first look at one of the film’s LEGO sets surfaced online, showing off a new look for Wong. Check it out!

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MarvelousRealm/status/1466211395268141062

The LEGO Minifig of Wong on the front of the box doesn’t seem to hint at too many changes (except for a brighter purple, but that can be chalked up to the fact that it’s just a toy). Take a look at the top right corner of the box, though. Wong is up there next to Scarlet Witch and his outfit is definitely a bit different. Everything is much baggier than the clothes he usually wears, looking more like the sleeves of a robe. It’s hard to say just how much of his outfit is changing, considering we can only see a portion of him on the box, but there are definitely at least a couple of tweaks on the way.

Fans loved seeing Wong in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and he had endless chemistry with Simu Liu and Awkwafina. The appearance of Abomination, the classic Hulk villain, was a much bigger shock to everyone. Earlier this year, producer Jonathan Schwartz talked with ComicBook.com about why Abomination was the right creature to appear alongside Wong.

“We love that moment. We sort of knew, Destin and I, that there had to be a big, kind of showcasing fight between two known characters in there, and it just became this big talk with us in talking about who made sense, and who’d be cool, and who we would think it would be a good fight between,” Schwartz said. “And we ended up with wanting Abomination because it seemed to make the most story sense for where we’re going to find him in this universe, and also, just be a cool, awesome fight. And it fell along those lines, like it was a good time to refresh Abomination’s look. We haven’t seen him for a while, so I think everyone was excited to kind of see him at all in weird glory.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on March 6, 2022.