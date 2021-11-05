Doctor Strange 2 Reportedly Bringing Back Mads Mikkelsen as Kaecilius

✖

It looks like Mads Mikkelsen could be gearing up for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though Kaecilius — the character he played in 2016's Doctor Strange — was essentially atomized, and became one with the Dark Dimension in the Scott Derrickson-helmed feature, one new report suggests the mystical villain is returning in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. During a recent profile piece from IndieWire, it was noted Mikkelsen will be appearing in Sam Raimi's sequel, in addition to filming Indiana Jones 6 and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.

"This is what life has been like for Mads Mikkelsen since Another Round collected the Best International Feature Film Oscar last month," the site reports. "He started rehearsing James Mangold’s Indiana Jones 5 with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to be followed by a role as Kaecilius in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That will bookend the year he began with yet another franchise villain, Gellert Grindelwald, replacing Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3."

Interestingly enough, that very profile was about how Mikkelsen no longer wants to be cast as the villain in Hollywood productions.

“I’m playing misunderstood people,” Mikkelson told the website. “I’ve had a few non-villainous American roles that tend to be the baddies; I did an American film called Arctic. He’s not a villain, so I’m grateful for that. Maybe times will turn a little, and people are watching a little more of the Danish stuff. Maybe they’ll accept a funny accent for an everyday-man character. If that’s not the case, I’m happy with what I’m doing. I’m happy I’ve been invited into some great franchises, like the Bond, Marvel, and Indiana Jones [franchises]. It’s a luxury, so if that’s what’s coming my way, I’ll take it any day. If they do want me to do something else, I’ll give it a shot!”

Multiverse of Madness wrapped principal photography last month in the United Kingdom.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

What other mystical characters would you like to see appear in the Doctor Strange sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!