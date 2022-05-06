Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Has 2nd Lowest MCU CinemaScore

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is making a monstrous run at the box office and yet, it finds itself towards the bottom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe rankings amongst audiences. The pollsters at CinemaScore have revealed the Sam Raimi picture has earned a B+ rating with moviegoers. On the surface, that doesn't seem as awful as it could be, but it is, in fact, the second-lowest rating in the entire franchise.

Multiverse of Madness ties Kenneth Branagh's Thor as the only two MCU films to earn a "B+ rating." The only flick in the franchise with a lower score is the B-rated Eternals. In comparison, Sony films like Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage each earned B+ ratings while Morbius was given a C+ by those in attendance at random screenings across the country.

We were in theaters to poll @DrStrange in the Multiverse of Madness tonight and audiences gave it a B+. Will you be catching this one? #CinemaScore pic.twitter.com/C0n1E1HWED — CinemaScore (@CinemaScore) May 7, 2022

CinemaScore surveys those in attendance at theaters across North America, and have people fill out a six-question survey. Based on those questions, the pollster then tabulates a score and converts it into the promoted letter grade.

The film's scores on Rotten Tomatoes tell a similar story. The Audience Score is the higher of the two numbers on the website, with confirmed ticket buyers giving the film an 88-percent Fresh rating. The Tomatometer is slightly lower with a 75-percent Fresh rating from critics. It's yet to get the coveted Certified Fresh badge, which requires a "consistent" 75-percent rating with at least 80 reviews, five of which must come from Top Critics. As of now, the Doctor Strange sequel meets all those metrics.

Commercially, the film has become a box office darling, now on its way to a monstrous $200 million opening weekend domestically. Its $90 million debut puts the film at seventh place on the box office's list of biggest blockbuster openings.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing exclusively in theaters around the world.