Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Toy Spoils Another Marvel Variant





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters just a month from now, which means Disney’s massive marketing machine is busy promoting the film any way it can. That includes the release of various consumer products, even those that may potentially spoil the plot of the upcoming sequel. We’ve seen in the film’s teasers that various iterations of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will appear in the Sam Raimi flick and now, a new toy may confirm the existence of a variant of at least one other character.

Like Defender Strange, a new line of keychain figures from Monogram International Includes a design for Defender Wong, a character previously unknown. Unlike Strange, both Wong figures look the same save for their costuming. See the entire line for yourself below.

Monogram International is releasing a new line of #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness keychain figures! pic.twitter.com/somrBqI1Yk — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 3, 2022

“As you saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, some rumors ended up being true, some did not,” Strange producer Richie Palmer previously revealed to Empire. “I would love to see Tony again, but some rumors are just rumors. I will say that I love the Illuminati. But if we ever introduce the Illuminati in the future, it might be more MCU-driven and have some more ties to our characters in the MCU, versus just replicating what’s in the comics.”

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, and features the return of Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, and introducing Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Disney’s official synopsis for the film can be found below.

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.