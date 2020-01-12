Doctor Strange’s Former Director Posts Cryptic Bob Dylan Lyrics After Leaving MCU

It seems the Marvel Cinematic Universe has lost one of its top filmmakers. The films are at an all-time high following the releases of 2019, and the new decade promises to bring more for Marvel Studios. However, new reports over the weekend confirmed Scott Derrickson has departed the Doctor Strange sequel. The director has since responded to the news, and he did so recently with some appropriate lyrics.

Taking to Twitter, Derrickson got Marvel fans buzzing when he posted a set of lyrics. They come from none other than Bob Dylan himself, and they appear to reference the director’s perspective on exiting Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

“Everything passes / Everything changes / Just do what you think you should do,” the lyrics read.

Looking at these lines, you can see that there was some hesitancy on Derrickson’s side when it came to leaving. But ultimately, all of the uncertainty he feels will pass. The plans for the Doctor Strange sequel did not pan out as planned, so things changed. At the end of the day, the director was forced to do what he felt he should, and that was to relinquish his title as director.

This exit prompted a storm of discussion this weekend, and it is not hard to see why. While films like The Flash at Warner Bros. Pictures have cycled through directors, the MCU isn’t known for this sort of shift. Now, it seems anything is possible thanks to this Doctor Strange controversy, but fans should fear not! Derrickson did part ways amicably, and he will keep credit on this sequel as an executive producer.

As for why the director felt the need to leave, the issue all boils down to creative differences. Not long after reports about the exit went live, Marvel Studios issued a comment which stated Derrickson chose to step away after creative differences popped up. “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” the studio shared before adding, “We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, and Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021,