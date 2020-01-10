Former Doctor Strange 2 Director Shares Reaction From Blumhouse Productions CEO

The announcement that director Scott Derrickson was parting ways with Marvel Studios and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness inspired a number of reactions from fans, with Derrickson taking to Twitter to reveal that Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum reacted by emailing him with simple, “Oh my God.” While it’s possible that this was merely meant to be a message of surprise, given the history between the two, some fans are excited by what this exchange could mean, as it could see Derrickson returning to the world of horror for the first time since 2014’s Deliver Us From Evil.

Derrickson shared a screenshot of the exchange and the simple “Oh my God” message from Blum, without adding any context in the tweet itself.

The pair collaborated together for 2012’s Sinister, which was a relative success for both the filmmaker and the studio. The film sits at 64% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, a relatively high number for a horror film, with the film having gone on to earn $78 million at the worldwide box office on a reported budget of $3 million. Back in 2012, Blumhouse had three Paranormal Activity films under their belts, in addition to Insidious, with the success of Sinister cementing them as a horror studio to watch. Sinister earned a sequel in 2015, which Derrickson only produced and co-wrote while Ciarán Foy directed.

Prior to being enlisted by Marvel Studios, Derrickson had also delivered films like The Day the Earth Stood Still, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and Hellraiser: Inferno.

Derrickson has been expressing excitement about the Doctor Strange sequel for quite some time, which is why it came as such a surprise to fans that he was parting ways with the project.

“Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” Marvel said in a statement to Variety, adding, “We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.” They also noted that production was still set to begin in May.

The filmmaker will still serve as an executive producer on the sequel, with it being unclear how, or if at all, different the finished film will be from its original conception.

“Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” Derrickson shared on Twitter. “I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as [executive producer].”

Stay tuned for details on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to land in theaters in May of 2021.

