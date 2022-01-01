Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Teases Scarlet Witch’s Massive Role

Scarlet Witch made her return in the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The trailer first glimpsed in the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home reintroduced Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, straight out of her starring role in the WandaVision Disney+ series. Fans were aware that Scarlet Witch would have a starring role in the Doctor Strange sequel, but the moment hit a little differently once they saw Olsen back in her Scarlet Witch attire. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer offers an intriguing tease at what’s in store once Scarlet Witch joins the former Sorcerer Supreme for some multiversal adventures.

Benedict Cumberbatch encounters Elizabeth Olsen early on in the Doctor Strange trailer. After hearing Doctor Strange and Wong discussing the spell that cracked open the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange finds Scarlet Witch in a field full of flowers. She apologizes for all of the people she hurt in Westview, but Doctor Strange reassures her he isn’t meeting with her to address the WandaVision events. Strange asks Scarlet Witch if she’s aware of the multiverse, which leads to various scenes from Doctor Strange 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of those scenes shows Scarlet Witch levitating around a circle of candles as if she’s in the middle of a spell. This is similar to one of the post-credits scenes from the WandaVision season finale, when Wanda Maximoff used an astral projection to read through the Darkhold, a cursed book previously in the possession of Agatha Harkness. While Wanda is more than likely reading the Darkhold to increase her mystical abilities, she may also need it to search for her twin boys Tommy and Billy.

Some eagle-eyed viewers have speculated that Scarlet Witch could be a villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A quick scene from the trailer showed Wong being suspended in the air with some bruises on his head. If you look closely, Wong’s wrists appear to be bound with the same red energy that radiates from Scarlet Witch’s fingers when she uses her powers. There were also rumors Scarlet Witch would be revealed as the mystery villain of WandaVision, though that turned out not to be true.

As with a majority of recent Marvel Studios films, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will include several returning favorites, while also introducing new characters to the MCU. Wong and Scarlet Witch will be joined by America Chavez, the future Young Avenger played by Xochitl Gomez. Also, with the multiverse in play, there is a chance fans will get to see some surprise cameos similar to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What are you hoping to see from Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!