Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Promo Art Reveals Best Look Yet at America Chavez

New promo art for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness offers the best look yet at Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez. The future Young Avenger will make her debut in the Doctor Strange sequel, as the former Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe gathers some allies to go on a multiversal adventure. America Chavez is a Marvel superhero who hails from another dimension outside the 616 Universe. She most famously starred in a Young Avengers series by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Jamie McKelvie, with many of its members recently appearing in various Disney+ series.

Box art for the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends figure of America Chavez shows Gomez striking a pose similar to the one McKelvie illustrated to announce a new Ms. America comic. The art shows Gomez standing confidently while pounding her right fist into her left hand. She is also wearing a jeans jacket, gray t-shirt, and black jeans. Behind her in the background is either the Sanctum Santorum symbol or a mystical spell cast by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. Ms. America’s Hasbro figure has the same clothing on and comes with the top half of a body that can be assembled after purchasing the other Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hasbro figures.

Fans got their first official look at America Chavez in the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, revealed in the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home. It made sense for the trailer to be released with the Spidey film since it also dealt with the multiverse. Xochitl Gomez was shown in a few scenes with Benedict Cumberbatch, with other returning faces including the MCU’s new Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Gomez shared her excitement about joining the MCU in August while attending the world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. “Well I can’t say too much – especially since Kevin [Feige] is like right there,” Gomez joked. “But what I can say is that I’m very excited for the movie [Doctor Strange 2] to come out, and I’m just really excited for people to see my work on screen. I mean I really put so much work into it and I’m really, really, so proud of it. And I’m just excited for it to come out. I’m just excited to be here, number one! And I’m such a fan of Marvel in general so being here is just like… I’m just shaking being here and being invited, ah!”

What do you make of this new look at America Chavez? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022.