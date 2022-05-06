Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch Aiding Fan Being Pushed Goes Viral





Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch is going viral for defending a fan. On TikTok and Facebook, there are tons of people loving the Marvel actor's quick action in protecting someone during a recent moment in public. Fans are notorious for rushing to see their favorite stars out and about. In the video, a young lady is trying to get an autograph, but being shoved from behind. Cumberbatch brings the entire moment to a halt to have the crowd stop pushing the woman. Then, he doesn't accept the apology for it and directs the people who were pushing to apologize to the person in front instead. It's a nice gesture from a Marvel actor who has had a lot of them recently. The lady got her picture and hopefully the other people in that scrum can think about what they did and do better next time. You can check out the video for yourself down below!

During a press event for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the star explained how he's been trying to help families affected by the invasion of Ukraine. "I've been trying to help other Ukrainian families — nationals that are UK citizens — to house their extended families en masse, which you know they want to do, but it's very costly," Cumberbatch added. "So, I've been trying to help out with that financially in a couple of instances."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+. Here's how Marvel describes the movie: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

