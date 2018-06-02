‘Doctor Strange’ Star Benedict Cumberbatch Saves Cyclist From Muggers

Avengers: Infinity War star Benedict Cumberbatch recently proved that he’s capable of heroics outside of battling Thanos.

Cumberbatch was riding in a taxi with his wife Sophie Hunter when they spotted a food delivery rider on Marylebone High Street being hit over the head with a bottle. There was a group of four people beating up the rider when Cumberbatch rant towards them shouting “leave him alone” (via Sky).

According to the report, he managed to drag them off of the delivery driver while avoiding getting punched himself. Cumberbatch’s involvement in the fray is believed to have spared the driver serious injuries, and soon after the group fled from the scene.

When asked why he jumped in by The Sun, Cumberbatch said: “I did it out of, well, I had to, you know.”

The man who was driving Cumberbatch and Hunter is named Manuel Dias and gave the Sun his recollection of the events.

“Benedict was courageous, brave and selfless,” Dias said. “If he hadn’t stepped in, the cyclist could have been seriously injured. Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street. He stood there instructing them in the street, shouting, ‘Leave him alone’.”

As Dias mentions, the altercation took place near Baker Street, the place Sherlock Holmes calls home.

“This is why I love Benedict Cumberbatch, he /IS/a real life superhero,”@Silmarillion28 writes. “Back in 2013, during the premiere of The Desolation of Smaug, I was waiting in the crowd to get my book signed by him. There were MANY of autograph hounds behind me.

Since I was 13 at the time, I was engulfed and pushed around by the autograph hounds when Benedict came by. This caused me to freak out and start shaking. He saw this and barked at them,” Back off, if you want to survive the night. I’m not going to sign your stuff.”-

Which those people did back off. He proceeded to hold my hand while signing my book, since I was shaking so much. He drew me a little Smaug as well. Me being a utterly dorky 13 year said,” Thank you so much, I’m such a big fan. You’re so amazing.” He called me cute and said –

“Oh thank you, you’re a very kind girl.”

After that I was just kinda shocked that one of my favorite actors/crushes(hey don’t blame me.) defended me and protected me.”

If you find yourself loving Doctor Strange a lot more, we certainly can’t blame you.