Doctor Strange’s Cloak Comes Alive in Amazing Marvel Cosplay

Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation has a life of its own, and so does this cosplay created by some dedicated Marvel fans.

Custom cosplay wig company Hero Hair shared a video on Instagram of the cosplay put together by two of their clients. The duo attended New York Comic Con with one of them dressed up as Doctor Strange and the other in costume as the Cloak of Levitation, allowing them to move and act independently and in tandem.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look at the impressive act below:

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He debuted in the role in the 2016 Doctor Strange movie and reprised the role in Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 and Avengers: Infinity War earlier this year.

While Marvel Studios has not made any official announcement regarding a Doctor Strange sequel, but star Benedict Wong and director Scott Derrickson have both hinted that the film could go into production as early as next year.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has indicated that he’s hopeful about Doctor Strange’s sequel prospects.

“Sometimes it’s where do those characters pop up? [Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War,” Feige explained. “So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

Writer C. Robert Cargill has hinted that he’s been making sequel plans, including thinking about using Strange’s comic book nemesis Nightmare.

“Marvel movies work in threes. They also work outside of their threes. Some of the better Marvel films have more than one villain in them,” Cargill previously said to Movie Web. “Me and Scott have not laid the groundwork for it but what I can say is that I have a feeling that whatever Nightmare is involved with, Baron Mordo, being somebody who considers himself the defender of natural law will have something to do with it.”

What do you think of this Doctor Strange and Cloak of Levitation cosplay? Let us know in the comments!

Doctor Strange is now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.