‘Doctor Strange’ Director Loses Home in Woolsey Fire

Thousands of people are currently being evacuated in Ventura County due to the Woolsey fire that’s raging in California. According to the Los Angeles Times, the fire has grown to 8,000 acres as is burning through Oak Park into Agoura Hills.

Unfortunately, Scott Derrickson, best known for directing Doctor Strange, announced on Twitter early this morning that his home has been lost in the fire.

Thankfully, Derrickson’s family is safe, but he announced that he’s going offline for a while he deals with the tragedy of losing his home.

We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing. Gonna be offline for awhile. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 9, 2018

About 75,000 homes have been evacuated and, according to the Weather Channel, the entire town of Paradise has been destroyed, which could displace about 27,000 people.

After making the announcement about his home on Twitter this morning, others were quick to offer their support for Derrickson, including The Haunting of Hill House creator, Mike Flanagan.

So, so sorry, Scott… but so glad you are all safe. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) November 9, 2018

In addition to directing Doctor Strange, Derrickson has also taken the reigns on multiple horror films, including The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister. He has eight projects in the works, including When Gravity Falls and Two Eyes Staring, which are both currently in production.

While Kevin Feige did confirm a Doctor Strange sequel earlier this year, the film has not begun production and there is no official word on whether Derrickson will respire his role as director. However, he has teased his involvement. Considering Doctor Strange is easily one of the most visually satisfying entires into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re all for Derrickson returning.

Since last night, Derrickson has been keeping his followers updated on his situation. He was in good spirits after evacuating, tweeting light-hearted jokes and comparing the situation to a Michael Bay movie.

Bay Armageddon > literal Armageddon //t.co/z7pa5LL42y — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 9, 2018

Derrickson has a strong presence on Twitter, but this isn’t his first time taking a break. He left over the summer, presumably due to the drama surrounding James Gunn being fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. At the time, his pinned tweet said “twitter is hell”, so it’s understandable that he’d want a break from it during this tumultuous time.

Our thoughts are with Scott Derrickson. We hope to see him back on social media soon, where he constantly provides us with humor and insight.