Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Becomes 10th MCU Movie to Cross Major Milestone





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness became the 10th MCU movie to cross a major milestone. Even for Marvel Studios, a project notching $400 million at the domestic box office is a lofty feat to accomplish. But, that's what Benedict Cumberbatch's big foray into different timelines brought in. It joins, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, The Avengers, Captain Marvel, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War. With $400 million earned domestically since release, it has a chance to catch Captain America: Civil War ($408 million) and Iron Man 3 ($409 million). It's not inconceivable it could catch Captain Marvel at $426 million. So, Phase 4 has another winner on its hands.

Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron spoke to Comicbook.com about getting to work with Sam Raimi. "It wasn't a surprise that Sam was a delight, but I had the time of my life. Sam has become one of my dearest friends and my mentor, I guess, again, I wasn't surprised at how much I learned about directing, I learned everything. It fully felt like everything there is to learn from him, over the course of this, and so I had so much fun. For a movie this hard, this big, it shouldn't have been as much fun as it was, but we had so much fun the whole way through," Waldron Revealed.

Here's how Marvel Studios describes MCU's latest trip into the multiverse: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

