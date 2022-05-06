Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Producer Explains Incursions





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' producer talked about Incursions and how they affect the MCU. More and more people are getting to see Benedict Cumberbatch's latest Marvel adventure at home on Disney+. Producer Richie Palmer knows that fans are going to have some questions about how the Multiverse will collide eventually. These movies have been teasing a "multiverses war" since that phrase popped up in Loki, and now things are syncing up even more. With 616's Doctor Strange helping make a mess of the 838 universe and his own, the bill is going to come due in fantastic ways at some point. Dreamwalking to help America Chavez defeat Scarlet Witch might have avoided catastrophe in the short-term, but there is a lingering threat of Incursion hanging over the entire Multiverse now. Check out what he had to say down below.

"As our friend Reed Richards tells us, an incursion occurs when a being from one universe travels to another and causes a big enough footprint," Palmer told Marvel.com. "You can't go to another universe and start stomping around and making big waves. If you do, it's going to mess up the whole balance of the Multiverse, and it could destroy one or both of the universes entirely. The magical connection between those two universes should not be messed with."

"Strange went to the Multiverse and tampered with it as much as you probably possibly could. I don't think it's any surprise per the rules that Reed [Richards] laid out that he caused an Incursion," writer Michael Waldron explained before. "So now there's an oncoming collision of universes. But what does that mean for the MCU? We'll find out. But we've got a semi-corrupted Doctor Strange and Clea on the case! So it's going to be a lot of fun."

Marvel has a description for Multiverse of Madness: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

